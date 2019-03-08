A backcountry skier was killed in a huge avalanche Thursday on Jones Pass, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center reported.
He was caught just before 2 p.m., dug out and transported to a local hospital, where he died.
'Nobody ... alive has seen anything like this,' avalanche expert says of slides that shut down travel in Colorado
No one else was caught in the slide, which the avalanche center rated as R4, D4, meaning it was rated as a four out of five for its size relative to its path and destructive force.
Avalanche danger in the Front Range zone was rated as high Thursday.
The avalanche center also issued an avalanche warning for the Front Range, advising travelers to avoid travel in or below unstable terrain.
"These are exceptional avalanche conditions," the warning read.
The man's death is the seventh in the state this season and the second this week.
Another skier identified as 53-year-old Scott Spencer was killed in a slide Sunday near Telluride. The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office said he was reported missing after when went skiing with his dog in the Matterhorn Nordic area. His dog was later found barking by his car.
Rescue teams and avalanche dogs recovered his body Monday.