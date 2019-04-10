With snow and poor visibility, thick traffic was heading north and south on I-25 near Baptist Road on Wednesday. The roads were still too warm for the snow to stick about 1:30 p.m.
Lespri Cook shields her face from the blowing snow while picking up a few groceries before the stormy night in Monument on Wednesday. Emergency planners prepared for the worst after last month’s storm, but as of Wednesday evening, the snow and high winds were not as severe in the Colorado Springs area.
This week’s storm was only supposed to be a “baby bomb,” but that didn’t keep state and local officials from preparing for another “bomb cyclone.”
Forecasters weren’t expecting the snowstorm and high winds moving into the Front Range on Wednesday evening to rival the March blizzard that paralyzed the region.
By 7:30 p.m., concerns had lessened to the point that the Pikes Peak Regional Emergency Coordination Center shut down, and warming shelters were closed.
Nevertheless, Colorado Springs and El Paso County emergency planners said every plow in their fleets would be on the roads or on standby.
The Colorado Department of Transportation sent plows ahead of the storm to Monument Hill on Interstate 25 to speed up their response if snow starts piling up and reduce the number of stranded drivers and abandoned vehicles.
Gov. Jared Polis activated the Colorado National Guard about 1:30 p.m. to help rescue stranded motorists. About 50 soldiers and 24 vehicles were positioned at readiness centers between Longmont and Colorado Springs.
Last month, hundreds of vehicles were trapped on I-25 in the “Gap” between Monument and Castle Rock. Dozens were involved in a chain-reaction crash and others were unable to move in white-out conditions.
“We did a lot of things right in the last storm,” said CDOT Director of Highway Maintenance Kyle Lester. “The major thing I would say as a takeaway is that I want to close I-25 in a more proactive manner. That will upset most of the traveling public, but it’s safer.”
Emergency officials expect the northern El Paso County to receive the worst of the storm and are prepared to send more ice and snow vehicles there if needed. Roads were wet and slushy with snow falling as of 3 p.m., El Paso County tweeted.
With blizzard-strength gusts expected — topping out at 50-70 mph in the region — officials were concerned about “flash freezing” and drivers being caught on icy roads.
Larry Gilliam, of El Paso County Search and Rescue, warned residents to stay off the roads.
Despite similar warnings during the March storm, emergency agencies received over 1,000 calls, mostly from stranded vehicles, said Gilliam. Even with 12 rescue vehicles on call, many of those callers were stranded for up to 16 hours.
Even for Colorado, where resident joke if you don’t like the weather just wait 30 seconds, the change from Tuesday was staggering.
Temperatures approached 80 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday started out almost springlike with temperatures in the 50s around midday. By 7 p.m., it fallen about 50 degrees from Tuesday’s high and was expected to drop into the mid-20s overnight.
Snow is expected in Colorado Springs through late Saturday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo’s forecast shows. Strong winds will continue to blow during and after the storm, then die down Thursday night.
In March, the wind jets that swept over the airport peaked at 96 mph — the strongest recorded at the city airport. The previous record was 78 mph, set in 1999 and 2017.
March’s bomb cyclone brought 6 to 10 inches of snow in northern El Paso County and about a foot in Woodland Park, while this “baby” cyclone is expected to bring much less.
The atmospheric pressure in March dropped more than 24 millibars within 24 hours, categorizing it as a bombogenesis storm.
As of 3:30 p.m., 14 of the 52 scheduled flights at Colorado Springs Airport had been canceled. More than 700 flights were canceled at Denver International Airport, the Denver Post reported. During last month’s storm, dozens of flights were canceled at Colorado Springs Airport and more than 1,000 were canceled at DIA. Blowing snow and fierce winds closed the Denver airport’s six runways for only the fourth time in its history.
Last month, schools and government offices took no chances, shutting down a day in advance of the blizzard and remaining closed for days. Some schools, businesses and government offices let out early Wednesday to give people time to get home ahead of the storm.
School District 49 and Lewis-Palmer District 38 were the region’s only public schools to announce Wednesday that they would have a delayed start Thursday.
The Gazette’s Ellie Mulder contributed to this report.