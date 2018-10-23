All on board are safe after a military aircraft made an emergency landing at the Colorado Springs Airport overnight.
A spokesperson with Peterson Air Force Base's 21st Space Wing Command confirmed with 11 News that a B-2 bomber had an "in-flight emergency" while heading back to its base and had to land in Colorado Springs at 3:15 Tuesday morning.
The spokesperson did not know the nature of the emergency or how many people were on board. There was also no information immediately available on which Air Force base the B-2 was flying to.