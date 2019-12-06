A suspected ax-wielder who police say killed a man and attacked three others during a rampage earlier this week has died, authorities said Friday.

Jacob Martinez, 34, was brought to the hospital and was in serious condition at a hospital Tuesday after police found neighbors holding him to the ground shortly after he allegedly attacked a 75-year-old man in a wheelchair with an ax, the Pueblo Police Department said.

Police suspect Martinez killed Pueblo resident Donald Ritchie, 63, as well as attacking three others.

On Friday, detectives continued to collect evidence from the four crime scenes, which were all within seven block from each other.

An autopsy by the Pueblo County coroner is pending.