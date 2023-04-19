As much of Colorado saw near-record snowfalls likely to boost the amount of water available to municipalities across the state this spring and summer, Colorado Springs is expecting average levels of water yield, storage and snow runoff this year.

But those are comfortable figures Colorado Springs Utilities officials said Wednesday put the city "in adequate shape" when it comes to water supply.

"For us locally, unfortunately our particular water systems that we rely on were really closer to average this year," Colorado Springs Utilities' water conveyance planning supervisor Kalsoum Abbasi said. "We can expect to see a typical inflow to our reservoirs. ... So really, we're just where we want to be as far as water supply goes."

Colorado Springs sources most of its water from the Colorado River Basin, which as of Monday had about 129% of its usual snowpack, Abbasi told the Colorado Springs Utilities board, which is also the City Council. The Arkansas River Basin, another water source for the city, had a low figure of about 85% of its normal snowpack, she said.

More snowpack can help Utilities store more water.

"Obviously, more snow is better. More runoff is better. We always like to see those high flows," Abbasi said in an interview.

The city's average runoff is about 110,000 acre-feet a year from all of its water sources, she said. An acre-foot of water is enough to cover an acre of land to a depth of about one foot and is considered the amount needed by a family of four for about a year.

Utilities' customer demand, she said, is about 72,000 acre-feet a year.

Local weather conditions in March were also especially dry, Abbasi said, so there was less precipitation to collect and store.

According to a presentation she gave the Utilities board on Wednesday, Colorado Springs had just 0.08 inches of precipitation last month, only 10% of normal precipitation levels. Precipitation between Jan. 1 and March 31 was 67% of normal levels, she said.

Officials expect higher chances of below-average precipitation across southern Colorado over the next three months, as well as higher chances of above-average temperatures, according to a board memo from Utilities CEO Travas Deal.

Still, Utilities officials predict 94% of average yield from the city's water collection system this year, Abbasi said. In 2021 and 2022, there was about 84% of average yield, according to a staff presentation.

Storage across Colorado Springs' water system, which includes 25 reservoirs, is about 72% of capacity, Abbasi said. That's slightly below the city's 30-year long-term average of about 74% of capacity.

It's enough for Colorado Springs Utilities to serve its customers for more than 2½ years before runoff levels potentially add to the city's water supply, she said.

"Having an average runoff and an average yield this year sets us up pretty nicely," Abbasi said.

Abbasi said after a dry winter residents can start watering their landscapes if they haven't already done so, but should be mindful of low overnight temperatures that can freeze water pipes and sprinkler systems.

As part of Colorado Springs' regular water conservation efforts, residents may water up to three days a week. Beginning May 1 through Oct. 15, residents may only water before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. to reduce evaporation.

For more information on the city's "water-wise" rules and available tools, tips and rebates, visit csu.org/Pages/WaterWiseRules.aspx.