Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” dominated Colorado Springs’ movie screens during it’s record-breaking opening weekend.
Overall, there were more than 180 showings of the Marvel superhero finale at five major multiplex theaters and one smaller theater on Sunday.
AMC Chapel Hills 13 had 25 showings on Sunday, while the AMC Classic location had 23 showings, with multiple screenings sold out.
Regal Cinemas Interquest 14 showed “Endgame” 29 times, while Icon Cinema held 24 showings.
Cinemark at Carefree Circle had the largest number of showings on Sunday — 53; it’s other location at Tinseltown added another 52. Cinemark’s 3D showings were soldout hours in advance.