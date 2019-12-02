According to information posted on the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website, 51 avalanches were reported on Saturday and Sunday.
A large portion of these avalanches took place in the San Juan Mountains in spots like Red Mountain Pass and Wolf Creek Pass. Loveland Pass also saw several slides, as did the Aspen area. No known injuries have been reported.
Three slides were reported at Crested Butte Mountain Resort, two in the Paradise Cliff area and another at Monument. While the resort was open, these specific areas were closed to skiers and riders at the times of the slides.
The largest avalanche that occurred happened on Wolf Creek Pass. It was a soft slab avalanche that was rated as R4/D2. This means that the slide was large relative to the size of its path and also that the slide was capable of burying or killing people if in the way.
To help put this rating in perspective, a “D3” destruction force-rated avalanche is capable of destroying destroying a wooden frame house. A “D5” avalanche is the largest ever known, capable of gouging the landscape. “D1” is generally considered harmless to humans.