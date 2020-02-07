An avalanche has hit Interstate 70 in Summit County, adding another closure to the mix, on Friday afternoon.
In a news release, Colorado State Patrol in Eagle said an avalanche happened in the Officers Gulch area between Copper Mountain and Frisco. The avalanche is described as small, but resulted in lanes needing to be cleared. A safety closure was in place at the spot for westbound lanes.
All lanes were reopened in less than an hour.
Whether or not any vehicles were hit was not included in the initial announcement. Whether or not this was part of planned avalanche mitigation was also not a detail included in the initial announcement.
#BREAKING Safety Closure: I-70 WB CLOSED at Frisco due to #Avalanche in the Officers Gulch area (between Copper Mtn and Frisco)Initial small slide impacting WB lanes, however, area needs to be cleared.Avalanche experts enroute.#cotraffic— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) February 7, 2020
Click here for more weather and travel updates.