An avalanche dumped more than 30 feet of snow on a mountain pass in southern Colorado and closed the highway for an indefinite amount of time, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted.
Red Mountain Pass on U.S. 550 was one of four mountain roads that was blocked to traffic by avalanches Monday. CDOT reopened Wolf Creek, Coal Bank/Molas and Lizard Head passes by 7 p.m. Monday.
There is no estimated time of reopening for Red Mountain Pass, CDOT tweeted.
Plows are trying to clear snow slabs that are between 10 and 30 feet deep on parts of the road. Trees, branches and other debris also slid onto the highway, which has more than 100 named avalanche paths above it and is known for its dangerous, guardrail-less curves.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center rated avalanche danger as considerable for the northern and southern San Juan range Saturday through Tuesday. In that timeframe, nine avalanches were reported to CAIC in the San Juans. Across the state, 83 slides were triggered naturally and by humans.
A backcountry skier was killed near Lizard Head Pass Sunday after he was buried by about 3 feet of snow that slid at least 400 feet.
The man, who was skiing near the Matterhorn nordic trail system north of Trout Lake, was found Monday by San Miguel Search and Rescue and Tellurie Ski Patrol. He has not been identified.
The skier's death is the sixth avalanche fatality this season in Colorado. Thirty others have been caught in slides, and 11 have been buried.