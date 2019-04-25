According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, a natural slide on Independence Pass has destroyed a stretch of guardrail estimated at 300 feet long. This was discovered by crews working to have the pass open by noon on May 23rd.
Along with the damage to the guardrail, the crews are encountering a high-level of debris that is complicating their clean-up efforts. Avalanches throughout the winter have brought down many trees and rocks in the area. This debris poses problems related to the operation of road clearing equipment.
Tracy Trulove, of CDOT, says that this may delay the opening of the road for the first time in at least five years. It’s still up-in-the-air.
According to her, “if Mother Nature works with us,” the scheduled opening could be possible. Sunny skies and warm weather could soften the snow and make it easier to move.
For the most up-to-date information, check out the statewide travel alerts on COtrip.org.
Independence Pass reaches a maximum altitude of 12,095 feet, connecting Aspen and Twin Lakes. It’s closed during the winter months of the year.