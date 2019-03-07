Due to adverse conditions all upper mountain lifts and terrain will closed for the day. In addition, food service options on-mountain will be limited. We place the highest value on the safety of our guests and employees and appreciate your understanding.— Breckenridge Resort (@breckenridgemtn) March 7, 2019
Current status: buried. pic.twitter.com/7bn6WXahMF— Copper Mountain (@CopperMtn) March 7, 2019
Avalanche concerns west of Denver again are forcing closures Thursday, including ski resorts Arapahoe Basin, Copper Mountain and Breckenridge Resort.
The resort's chief operating officer Alan Henceroth announced on his blog Thursday morning that, "Due to extreme avalanche concerns A-Basin and Highway 6 over Loveland Pass will not be opening today," despite the area receiving 14 inches of new snow within 24 hours.
And "it's still coming down," the resort tweeted on its official Twitter page.
Breckenridge Resort also closed its upper mountain lifts and terrain for the day. Lower mountain lifts may be delayed in opening, the resort said on its Twitter page.
Copper Mountain also is closed as it works on digging out lifts. “Current status: buried,” Copper Mountain’s Twitter page said.
There was no estimated time for opening.
"We are working closely with CDOT to manage this challenging situation," Henceroth said.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is hosting a news conference Thursday morning at 9:45 a.m. to discuss the avalanches and mitigation efforts.
The closure came shortly after Interstate 70 was closed by an avalanche between Frisco and Vail. A tow truck was caught in the avalanche, but the driver was unharmed.
It wasn't the first.
Avalanches hammered Colorado highways with up to 30 feet of snow on Tuesday, forcing closures on U.S. 550 and I-70. The closures left motorists stalled most of the day on I-70 between Herman Gulch and Silverthorne.
The interstate also was closed for hours in Ten Mile Canyon between Copper Mountain and Frisco.
At the same time, U.S. 40 over Berthoud Pass was also closed for avalanche mitigation, and U.S. 6 between Arapahoe Basin and mile marker 225 closed for rock fall danger.
