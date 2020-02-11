Big snow totals around the state continue to cause headaches in Colorado’s ski country.
As part of an avalanche mitigation effort, a large slide has covered Highway 6 near Arapahoe Basin, which delayed the opening of the resort. It's estimated that 6 to 8 feet of snow from “The Widowmaker,” a dangerous south-facing gully, covered the road.
This planned avalanche mitigation effort is taking place on The Professor, Widowmaker, and Grizzly Bowl. Arapahoe Basin has reopened and Highway 6 will be reopened shortly.