An avalanche early Friday blocked both directions of U.S. 50 on Monarch Pass west of Salida, shutting down the highway, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Around 4 a.m., upwards of 7 feet of snow covered the road near Monarch Mountain Ski Area at mile post 202, state patrol said.

The flow of powder trapped several vehicles, but crews were able to clear the road enough to remove them. State troopers did not have information on whether the vehicles were occupied. State patrol also did not report any injuries.

Monarch Mountain was planning to delay its opening Friday if necessary, but an announcement on social media assured eager skiers and riders that the lifts would turn at some point. State patrol did not have any estimate of when the road would fully reopen.

Monarch Mountain received 10 inches of snow overnight, one of many Colorado ski areas buried in snow. Crested Butte was the big winner, with 20 inches of fresh powder. Wolf Creek and Aspen Highlands also received at least a foot of snow.

Here's a look at overnight snow totals:

Crested Butte - 20 inches

Wolf Creek - 14 inches

Aspen Highlands - 12 inches

Monarch - 10 inches

Copper Mountain - 9 inches

Cooper/Chicago Ridge - 9 inches

Loveland - 8 inches

Aspen Mountain - 8 inches

Breckenridge - 7 inches

Winter Park - 7 inches

Buttermilk - 7 inches

Arapahoe Basin - 6 inches

Keystone - 6 inches

Vail - 6 inches

Beaver Creek - 6 inches

Steamboat - 6 inches

Telluride - 5 inches