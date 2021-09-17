Gusty winds downed branches in Colorado Springs on Friday as a cold front signaled a change of seasons.

Wind speeds reached peak gusts of 54 mph Friday morning, cooling down the region with an expected high for the day of 74 degrees after weeks of 80 and 90 degree heat, Mark Wankowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo, said.

"Fall is taking a little bit of shape here," Wankowski said.

The harsh winds blew down a branch of a silver maple tree near downtown Colorado Springs, crushing the top of a car on Willamette Avenue.

"I just thank God it was a car, not somebody," Dennis Will, the city's forester said. The branch was especially susceptible to the winds because it was hollow, he said.

"The silver maple is most likely to have a rotten interior because of damage to the trunk or branches because of pruning technique."

Once a tree's insides become hollow from pathogens that decompose the tree's interior, it is at a greater risk of falling. Will encouraged people with sick trees in their yard and people who see sick city trees near sidewalks or in parks to call the city or an arborist licensed with the International Society of Arboriculture to trim or cut down dead and diseased trees.

"Look at trees to see if they’re getting new nubs for next year's new leaves," Will said. "If not, it might be dead."

Most days of the year the city's forestry department addresses maintenance requests for trees, but with a backlog of around 450 maintenance requests, the department tries to prioritize trees in imminent danger and older requests.

"We have a fairly small staff, so we’re busy all the time," Will said.

Another cold front is expected to blow in between Sunday and Monday, bringing colder temperatures. Monday's high is not expected to exceed 66 degrees.