An autopsy performed by the El Paso County Coroner's Office has ruled an El Paso County Jail inmate's death as "non-traumatic," according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Felicia Hudson, 58, was found unresponsive in her cell at about 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 14, the release stated. Medical staff and Sheriff’s Office personnel performed life-saving measures until first responders took over, but Hudson was pronounced dead. She was the sole occupant of the cell, officials said.

The Sheriff's Office said the coroner's autopsy revealed that Hudson, who was booked into the jail the day before her death, had suffered from "some significant heart disease" that "may have contributed to her death."

Officials said they are awaiting the results of an official toxicology test to determine the cause and manner of Hudson's death.

Her death occurred a day before a group of protesters staged a demonstration outside the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center. About 30 people, organized by a group called the Colorado Springs Peoples Coalition, showed up outside the building Saturday in response to the recent in-custody death of Dezaree Archuleta and six other inmates who have died at the El Paso County jail this year.

