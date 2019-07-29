FORT COLLINS • A New Jersey man died from blunt force trauma, hypothermia or both while he was hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park, an autopsy report says.
The body of Ryan Albert, 30, of Marlton, N.J., was found in late May after he went missing in October.
The Boulder County Coroner's Office says it could not be more specific on his cause of death due to the body's decomposition, the Coloradoan reported Sunday.
Park rangers found Albert's body in deep snow in a steep, rocky ravine called the Trough.
He was last seen Oct. 4 on the trail on Longs Peak, the park's highest mountain.
Rangers told the coroner's office that Albert possibly fell into the Trough area or entered it to escape severe weather.