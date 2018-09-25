How Army veteran Brandon Watkins died is at the center of a battle over whether his accused killer will face charges, but it’s a question his autopsy can’t answer.
Watkins’ fiancée, Jacqueline Souza, could have plunged a steak knife into his heart in malice or in self-defense, or Watkins could have fallen on the blade, as Souza said he did, said Dr. Leon Kelly of the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.
“The one injury can’t distinguish between the two scenarios,” Kelly said.
The knife’s trajectory was front to back, downward and, essentially, straight in and straight out without deviation, the autopsy says. It’s “exactly the trajectory you’d expect” if Watkins had the knife in his left hand when he fell, twisting his palms outward to catch himself but positioning the knife’s blade toward his chest, Kelly said.
But, he added, “It’s also the exact trajectory you’d expect if someone was plunging a knife into somebody. The autopsy itself can’t tell you” which it was.
Watkins’ father, Roger Watkins, confirmed that his son was left-handed.
The inconclusive results could explain why the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office hasn’t charged Souza, who was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder. Watkins’ family said the office indicated it didn’t have enough evidence to disprove Souza’s account that she pushed Watkins in self-defense, and he fell on the knife.
A prosecutor should not pursue criminal charges unless the person “reasonably believes that the charges are supported by probable cause, that admissible evidence will be sufficient to support conviction beyond a reasonable doubt, and that the decision to charge is in the interests of justice,” says the American Bar Association website.
The DA’s Office hasn’t confirmed its decision. The office will decide and “make our statement to the judge in open court at the next court date,” a spokeswoman has said. A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.
But Watkins’ family says they’re not giving up without a fight.
In an emailed statement, Watkins’ sister, Erika Watkins, accused the DA’s Office of “whitewash(ing)” what the family considers to be a murder, and sending a message to the community “that violent criminals will not be charged due to a ‘scintilla’ of possibility of a self-defense instruction at trial.”
She stressed that the Coroner’s Office had ruled Watkins’ death a homicide and confirmed that he was stabbed “during a physical altercation with another individual.”
The term “homicide” can be misleading, though, Kelly said. “People think homicide means somebody murdered somebody. No, it doesn’t mean that.”
Unlike the criminal definition of homicide — a deliberate and unlawful killing — the forensic term doesn’t speak to criminality, he said. It means only that the injury that led to the death was the result of an intentional act, not necessarily the intent to kill.
Watkins’ death was ruled a homicide because both parties were “intentionally participating in a struggle” leading up to the stabbing, even if it’s not clear who was holding the knife or what that person’s intention was, Kelly said.
Erika Watkins said her family believes a jury should decide based on the facts police laid out against Souza in accusing her of second-degree murder, which is when a person knowingly causes the death of another but not with deliberation.
In court records, police said evidence from the scene made Souza a suspect. Particularly, police noted that Souza’s account of the July 21 stabbing changed with each telling. She first suggested Watkins might have been stabbed by an intruder, then said he might have stabbed himself after their fight over a possible wedding guest.
The third time, she said he grabbed her by the throat after she accused him of cheating with multiple women, and he later held a knife near her face. To get away, Souza said, she pushed Watkins, who fell onto the knife.
Police said Souza’s account was inconsistent with physical evidence, and they questioned a dark bruise “roughly the size of the butt end or finger grip portion of a steak knife” on her right, dominant hand.
“If it (the story) is the truth, it doesn’t change,” said Watkins’ mother, Suzanne Franzolin, of Souza’s accounts.
Roger Watkins said the family has been told that the police officers who investigated continue to support a second-degree murder charge. So does a former attorney the family consulted, he said.
The DA’s Office hasn’t explained to the family why it feels differently, the father said.
“Instead of getting justice for my son, they’re sitting here bickering with us, and we’re on the same team,” Roger Watkins said. “Nothing is going to bring Brandon back. We know that. All we want is justice.”