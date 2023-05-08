A traffic crash involving a pedestrian has closed down the northbound lanes of North Academy Boulevard Monday morning, according to Colorado Springs police and Gazette news partner KKTV.
Just after 7 a.m., the crash closed lanes just north of the Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway intersection.
CSPD on scene of a traffic accident at Austin Bluffs and N Academy BL. Several lanes of traffic are shut down NB. CSFD also on scene @CSPDPIO— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) May 8, 2023
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
