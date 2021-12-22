Firefighters on Wednesday extinguished a fire in an auto body garage, the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted.

Firefighters responded to 3508 East St. Vrain St., just south of The Citadel mall, for a working structure fire, the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted just after noon.

Just after 1:20 p.m., the department tweeted a photo of what appeared to be a garage blackened at the top and several firefighters on scene.

Gazette news partner KKTV reported the fire started after a vehicle caught fire and spread to the auto body garage, and that firefighters knocked the flames down within 20 minutes.

A department spokesman did not respond to calls for comment.