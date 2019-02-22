Authorities searching for the remains of Kelsey Berreth and other related evidence plan to return to the Midway Landfill in Fountain, ABC News reported.
The search, which is expected to start Tuesday, could last several months, according to ABC. The Colorado Bureau of Investigations previously contacted Waste Management of Colorado regarding a potential search at the landfill in January.
Berreth, 29, was last seen in public on Thanksgiving Day shopping at the Woodland Park Safeway with her 15-month-old daughter. Although her body has not been found, authorities believe she was killed at her Woodland Park townhome.
The man she planned to marry and the father of her child, Patrick Frazee, 32, of Florissant, has been charged with first-degree murder and solicitation to commit murder in Berreth’s death. A trial likely will be scheduled when Frazee returns to enter a plea March 4.
Testimony from a CBI agent Tuesday provided a disturbing account of the murder of Berreth, allegedly by Frazee. Agent Greg Slater said Frazee blindfolded Berreth with a sweater and bludgeoned her with a baseball bat.
Frazee then allegedly burned a tote containing her body and the baseball bat used to kill her, Slater testified.