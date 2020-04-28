Heaven Webb.jpg

Heaven Elizabeth Webb was last seen March 11 at Falcon High School, authorities said. (Photo courtesy of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to look for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since March 11.

Heaven Elizabeth Webb was last seen at Falcon High School, the Sheriff's Office said in a tweet. Authorities believe Heaven, who has recently communicated with people over the phone, may be in the Denver area.

Heaven is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has blond hair and hazel eyes. She may be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information about Heaven's whereabouts can call (719) 520-6666 or (719) 390-5555. 

Reach Olivia at olivia.prentzel@gazette.com.

Twitter: @oliviaprentzel

