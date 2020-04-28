The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to look for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since March 11.
Heaven Elizabeth Webb was last seen at Falcon High School, the Sheriff's Office said in a tweet. Authorities believe Heaven, who has recently communicated with people over the phone, may be in the Denver area.
Heaven is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has blond hair and hazel eyes. She may be wearing glasses.
Anyone with information about Heaven's whereabouts can call (719) 520-6666 or (719) 390-5555.