Authorities want help identifying two people who used credit and debit cards from a stolen purse that also contained house keys and about $4,500 cash.
The purse was taken late Jan. 29 or early Jan. 30 from an unlocked vehicle in the 700 block of Pennington Drive, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
About 6:30 a.m. Jan. 30, the victim got telephone bank alerts that their credit cards were used online and at the Walmart on Space Center Drive.
A man and a woman were seen on video using the cards.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Lisa Gonzalez via email at LisaGonzalez2@elpasoco.com or call the Sheriff’s Office at 390-5555.