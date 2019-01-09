El Paso County sheriff's deputies are searching for three people suspected in an attempted burglary last week in northeast Colorado Springs.
The burglary was reported just before 3 a.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Sapphire Drive. Two men tried to break into the home while a third person waited in a silver, late model, small SUV, the Sheriff's Office said. After failed attempts, they fled northeast on Garnet Road.
The first suspect is described as a man of unknown age wearing a black hoodie, tan mask, dark pants and a red backpack. He is about 5 feet, 10 inches with a thin build.
The second man is described as wearing all black clothing and a mask. He is also about 5 feet, 10 inches with a thin build and of an unknown age.
The Sheriff's Office did not have a description of the third suspect in the car.
Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of these suspects is asked to contact Deputy Christopher Beyrle at 390-5555 or ChristopherBeyrle@elpasoco.com.