Law enforcement officers are searching the property of Kelsey Berreth's fiance, Patrick Frazee, video from KOAA shows, as the search for the missing Woodland Park woman continues into the third week.
Authorities plan to update the public on the investigation at 2:30 p.m. Friday, a press release from the Woodland Park Police Department said.
Patrick Frazee's lawyer sent a press release saying he was not notified of the search of his property law enforcement began Friday morning.
"Mr. Frazee was never asked to voluntarily participate in this search," a release from the Law Office of Jeremy Loew said. "We encourage law enforcement to take whatever steps it deems necessary to find Kelsey Berreth and to be able to exclude Patrick Frazee as a possible suspect in this missing person investigation."
Authorities are not required to notify people when the execute a search warrant under the Fourth Amendment.
Loew was not immediately available to comment further on the statement.
Frazee, 32, agreed to be interviewed, voluntarily allowed his cellphone to be search and provided photographs and DNA samples to investigators, his lawyer Jeremy Loew said Wednesday.
He is believed to be one of the last people to have seen Berreth on Thanksgiving Day, and he communicated with her via text three days later, before she was reported missing.
The Teller County Sheriff's Office said the search could last up to three days.
"The case is the number one priority for the Woodland Park Police Department and we are working around the clock on it," the press release said.
Berreth, a 29-year-old flight instructor and mother of 1-year-old daughter, Kaylee, hasn’t been seen since Thanksgiving Day and hasn’t been heard from since Nov. 25, when she texted her finance and her employer. She told the latter she would not be at work the following week.
Her mother, who lives in Idaho, reported her missing on Dec. 2 to Woodland Park police, who did a welfare check and found her home empty.
The investigation of Berreth’s disappearance has stretches into three weeks. Police are conducting interviews and following up on tips, which can be reported to the department at 687-9262, or email cadams@city-woodlandpark.org.