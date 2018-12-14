FLORISSANT — About 75 law enforcement officials descended Friday on the Teller County home of Patrick Frazee, searching for clues in the disappearance three weeks ago of his fiancee, Kelsey Berreth of Woodland Park.
A 4th Judicial District judge issued a search warrant Thursday, and the FBI, Teller County Search and Rescue, Woodland Park police, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office and others began going through the home and surrounding property Friday morning, Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young said at a crowded news conference later in the day.
De Young would not elaborate on what authorities have found but said developments in the case have led investigators to believe “her disappearance is more suspicious.”
Frazee has communicated with police through his attorney, who has issued statements saying Frazee is cooperating with investigators, voluntarily turning over his cellphone, and providing DNA samples. However, Frazee has declined to talk directly with police.
“'No, not at this time,'” De Young said Frazee responded when police sought to question him.
Authorities have not said if they think Berreth, 29, is a victim of foul play, nor if anyone is a suspect in her disappearance on Thanksgiving after being seen on video shopping with her and Frazee's 1-year-old daughter at a local Safeway grocery store.
De Young declined to address whether Frazee is a suspect or a person of interest.
“We are considering every possibility,” he said. “I’m not willing to jump to conclusions.”
Asked if he thinks Berreth is alive, De Young replied, “That’s absolutely a possibility, and that is our hope.”
The search is expected to take several days, he said, and the search warrant has been sealed to the public.
“We have 35 acres we’ve got to look around on the property,” Teller County Sheriff’s Office Cmdr. Greg Couch said in an interview.
De Young said the investigation involves a multistate task force comprised of various law enforcement groups.
“Every agency is here to find Kelsey; that is the purpose of everybody,” said 4th Judicial District Attorney Dan May. “They are looking for help, asking anybody to come forward with any kind of information. This isn’t going to be accomplished overnight. It is a very fluid situation.”
Berreth, who works as a flight instructor for Dos Aviation in Pueblo, was reportedly last seen by Frazee 23 days ago. Her employer received a text from her cellphone saying she would not be coming to work the following week, and Frazee also received a text three days after she disappeared. De Young declined to say what the text said.
Frazee was at home with his daughter Friday morning, when authorities arrived with the search warrant, Couch said.
He is related to law enforcement officers in the state, including a brother who is a Colorado Springs police officer and retired Kiowa County Sheriff Forrest Frazee.
Frazee, who did not report Berreth missing, has declined to speak to the media. He did not attend a news conference in Woodland Park earlier this week at which police appealed for help finding Berreth.
According to his attorney, Frazee would have participated but wasn't told about the news conference until shortly before it was held.
Loew said in a statement Friday that Frazee was never asked to voluntarily submit to his home being searched.
Authorities are not required to notify people beforehand that they have obtained a search warrant to inspect their property, Couch said.
Berreth’s mother, Cheryl, who lives in Idaho, reported her missing on Dec. 2. Berreth's cellphone was pinged by a tower in Idaho several days after her disappearance near where she has family. However, she hasn't contacted any relatives in Idaho or Washington state, and had no plans to travel to the area, family members said.
A candlelight vigil was held Thursday for Berreth in Woodland Park in support of the family and to pray for Berreth's safe return.
A reward is being offered for information leading to her location or return, De Young announced at the vigil. Wells Fargo banks have set up a donation fund to benefit her family and defray travel costs.
