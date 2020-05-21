The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding two men accused of using a blowtorch to steal money from a vending machines inside a car wash in Peyton.
Authorities believe the two suspects were inside the car wash in the 7400 block of McLaughlin Road on Wednesday between 4:18 a.m. and 4:44 a.m.
After stealing money, the two men fled in a white coupe, possible a Toyota or a Subaru, the Sheriff's Office said.
The Sheriff's Office provided the following descriptions:
One man is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and was wearing a blue shirt, a white jacket, black hat, light jeans, a green backpack and a face mask.
The other man is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, a yellow hat and brown shoes.
The Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone with information regarding this case to call the Sheriff's Office Patrol Tip Line at (719) 520-7777 or email Deputy Rios at DominicRios@elpasoco.com.