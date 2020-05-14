The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man authorities called a "person of interest" in the death of a man found in Manitou Springs Wednesday.

Authorities said the search for Bobby Joe Berry, 43, involves the investigation into a man who was found dead at a home on El Paso Boulevard Wednesday. The victim's name has not been released.

Berry was described in a statement from the Sheriff's Office as six feet and one inch tall with brown hair and blue eyes. Authorities said he is known to have friends in Dallas and Borger, Texas, and may be traveling in a vehicle with the victim's license plates: 472-VGK.

The agency warned that Berry is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen.

Anyone with information about the death or Berry's location was asked to call the Sheriff's Office tip line at 719-520-6666.

RELATED: