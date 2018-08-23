Nearly a year after the death of a Palmer Lake mountain biker, investigators returned to where the body was found in an apparent search for overlooked clues in the unsolved killing.
Although details were sparse, El Paso County sheriff’s deputies strung crime scene tape to block off the portion of Limbaugh Canyon trail where volunteer searchers in September 2017 found the shallow grave of Tim Watkins, 60, who was fatally shot sometime after embarking on a routine ride around Mount Herman.
The area, which runs through the canyon west of the Mount Herman summit, was closed at 6 a.m. Wednesday by El Paso County sheriff’s deputies for an “active investigation,” according to Jacqueline Kirby, a sheriff’s spokeswoman. She later confirmed the investigation is related to Watkins’ killing.
Crime scene tape blocked the entrance to Limbaugh Canyon trail — Forest Service Trail 715 — heading north from Mount Herman Road and the closure extended for roughly a mile to the base of the canyon.
The site is expected to remain closed through midday Friday, Kirby said, updating an earlier estimate. She said there is no threat to public safety, but declined to say more, citing concerns that the investigation could be compromised.
“I’m thankful that they’re doing something,” said Rob Meeker, Watkins’ longtime friend and one of the leaders of the volunteer search for him last year.
The development comes nearly three weeks before the anniversary of Watkins’ disappearance, when Watkins went for a mountain bike ride and never returned. Scores of people from Palmer Lake and Monument searched for him, and a volunteer found the body three days later in a shallow grave near the trail.
His bike was found about 50 feet away, and some of his belongings were found along Mount Herman Road or in scattered places up to a half-mile apart, Meeker previously told the newspaper.
No suspects have been named, and many of Watkins’ friends and family fear the killing will never be solved.
In July, a prosecutor and a top investigator in the case painted a similarly dour outlook, calling an arrest unlikely unless new clues surfaced or someone confessed. Their assessment came in a court hearing during which a judge denied The Gazette’s request for Watkins’ autopsy report.
Despite this week’s developments, Meeker said his hopes that Watkins’ killer would be found remain slim.
“The fact that they’re doing anything right now I think is cool and neat,” Meeker said. “But still, it would fall into the miraculous category if they find anything at this point. I mean, it’s been a year. If anything actually comes together at this point, I’ll be very surprised.”