A man who was reportedly kidnapped by a group of armed men during a home invasion in Peyton two days ago has been found, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
Karel Lopez-Hurtado, 24, was was found safe, with minor injuries, after being forced to leave a home at gunpoint Friday night, the Sheriff's Office said Sunday.
Around 8:10 p.m. Friday, a caller reported a robbery in the 18700 block of Birdseye View. The caller told a dispatcher that the robbers were armed and that there were five children in the home.
According to the Sheriff's Office, four men dressed in jean and black shirts broke into the home and assaulted two of the children. The children were not seriously hurt.
Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby said the home invasion appears to be a targeted crime, and that there is no known danger to the public.
Authorities have not identified any suspects in the case, but said the kidnappers should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Sheriff's Office at 719-520-6666.