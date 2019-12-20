Authorities found a shooting victim inside of a car on Interstate 25 near Pikes Peak International Raceway Friday night, reports Gazette news partner KKTV.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office and Colorado State Patrol responded to investigate reports of a shooting at about 8:50 p.m.
KKTV reports that it isn't clear where the shooting took place. The condition of victim was not immediately available.
One lane of northbound I-25 was closed at about 9:15 p.m. between Pikes Peak International Raceway and Clear Springs Ranch for the investigation.
EPSO on scene investigating a shooting at Interstate 25 Mile Marker 122. Media staging area will be at PPIR parking lot, PIO enroute. pic.twitter.com/QDAhuohxRD— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) December 21, 2019