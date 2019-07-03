Two men killed in a shooting early Saturday on the campus of a Colorado Springs school have been identified as Kevin Santana-Villa, 18, and Diego Cruz-Aceves, 22, police said Wednesday.
Witnesses told officers the men were shot during a melee between two groups at the school's track.
No arrests have been announced and no suspect information has been released.
Police were called to Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy just after 5 a.m. by neighbors reporting hearing shots in the area of the school's track, 4220 E. Pikes Peak Ave.
Officers found Santana-Villa's body on the track. Cruz-Aceves was found nearby, seriously wounded, police said. Cruz-Aceves later died at a hospital.
Both men are from Colorado Springs. Their deaths are the city's ninth and 10th homicides this year.