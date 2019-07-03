20190629_104106(0).jpg
Caption +

The track field outside of Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy where two men died Satruday morning.
Show MoreShow Less

Two men killed in a shooting early Saturday on the campus of a Colorado Springs school have been identified as Kevin Santana-Villa, 18, and Diego Cruz-Aceves, 22, police said Wednesday.

Witnesses told officers the men were shot during a melee between two groups at the school's track.

No arrests have been announced and no suspect information has been released.

Police were called to Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy just after 5 a.m. by neighbors reporting hearing shots in the area of the school's track, 4220 E. Pikes Peak Ave.

Officers found Santana-Villa's body on the track. Cruz-Aceves was found nearby, seriously wounded, police said. Cruz-Aceves later died at a hospital.

Both men are from Colorado Springs. Their deaths are the city's ninth and 10th homicides this year.

Tags

Ellie is a crime and breaking news reporter. She's a proud Midwesterner, stationery hoarder and Earl Grey tea enthusiast. After interning at The Gazette in 2015, she joined the newspaper's staff in 2016.

Load comments