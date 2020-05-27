A man who was shot and wounded after reportedly pulling a gun on Teller County Sheriff's deputies last week was identified Wednesday as Robert Roland by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Roland, 33, who was being sought on suspicion of felony menacing, is accused of pointing a handgun and the deputies, who spotted him Friday near County Road 94 and Teller County Road 32, also known as Trail Creek Road. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting as a neutral agency to avoid conflict of interest.

Authorities said Roland ignored the deputies' warnings and was struck when one of them fired at least one shot. He was taken to a hospital and will be booked in the Teller County Jail after his discharge, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.

The two deputies involved were placed on routine administrative leave in accordance with the Teller County Sheriff's Office policy, authorities said.

