A man who was shot by law enforcement alongside his pet dog died after an alleged attack on a pair of Fountain police officers over the weekend, according to Colorado Springs police.

Two officers responded to a domestic violence call on Taos Circle in Fountain around 6 p.m. Saturday.

During the investigation, one of the officers was attacked by the man's dog, police said. While the dog was attacking the officer, the dog's owner reportedly began to assault both officers. Police said officers responded by firing at least one round each, hitting the man and the dog.

The dog died at the scene and the owner was taken to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound. He later died of his injuries, according to police.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the man as 51-year-old James Boyle of Fountain.

One officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; the other sustained minor injuries. Both officers, who have not been named, are on paid administrative leave per department policy.

Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department are investigating the shooting per standard practice for outside agencies to investigate use-of-force incidents.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000 or, to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.