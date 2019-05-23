A man who was fatally shot Saturday in a gunbattle with Colorado Springs police has been identified as Sean Michael Collins, 29, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
An hourslong standoff began about 5:30 p.m., shortly after officers arrived at an apartment in the 4200 block of Forest Hill Road. Neighbors had called police after hearing a loud argument among the residents of the apartment near Garden of the Gods Road and Centennial Boulevard.
Neighbors said a woman and an infant got out safely before Collins barricaded himself in the apartment and refused to come out. He lived in the apartment with his girlfriend and their baby, they said.
A little after 9 p.m., the sound of stun grenades were reportedly heard, followed by gunshots.
Collins fired at officers, and at least one officer returned fire, according to the Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the shooting. Shootings involving law enforcement officers are typically investigated by a neutral agency to avoid conflicts of interest.
Collins died at the apartment. The cause and manner of his death will be determined by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.
The officer involved in the shooting, whose name has not been released, was placed on routine paid administrative leave in accordance with Police Department policy.
The day of the standoff, police got an arrest warrant for Collins on suspicion of menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, all felonies, as well as child abuse, a misdemeanor, court records show. The crimes allegedly were committed Saturday.
Collins’ criminal history includes a September 2017 guilty plea to possession of a weapon by a previous offender, a felony, and driving under the influence, a misdemeanor, court records show. He was sentenced to probation, community service and work release.
In May 2011, he pleaded guilty to theft of less than $500, a misdemeanor, and sentenced to 30 days in jail, and in July 2011, he pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, and was sentenced to six years in prison, with 69 days credit for time served.
In October 2009, he pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired, a misdemeanor, but after violating the term of his sentence, he was resentenced in July 2011 to 90 days in jail and probation with alcohol supervision.
Collins’ death was the third fatal police shooting this year.
Of the two previous fatal police shootings this year, the first, in January, has been ruled justified by the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
Bill Gerald Akes, 48, was killed Jan. 12 after pulling a hatchet on officers investigating a report of a suspicious man in a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment near Motor City.
On April 24 , Jonathan Patzel, 29, was shot by an officer after allegedly attacking a woman he was staying with at the Arbor Pointe Apartments and threatening police with a weapon. He died the next day.