A man who was fatally shot Sunday night in Fountain has been identified as Cordell Marquiz Rosenberg, 20, of El Paso County, police said.
Rosenberg’s death in the 6400 block of U.S. 85/87 was Fountain’s first homicide this year.
Police responded to reports of a shooting about 10:15 p.m. and found Rosenberg’s body near Applebee’s.
No arrests have been announced, but police said shortly after the shooting that there was “no threat to the community.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 390-5555. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.