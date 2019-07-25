A man fatally shot Tuesday by a Colorado Springs police officer has been identified as Joshua Vigil, 38, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
Shortly before 6 p.m., officers went to the block of 2200 Monterey Road on a report of "a suspicious male walking with a gun," the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Vigil fled in a red Mustang after the officers confronted him, said police spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik.
Vigil apparently wrecked the Mustang before three officers found him on foot near the Fountain Garden Apartments, 3165 E. Fountain Blvd. As officers approached, the fatal encounter ensued.
"During the encounter, at least one officer fired a shot at the suspect," the release says.
Vigil was taken to a hospital, where he died late Tuesday.
The police officers involved are on administrative leave while the Sheriff’s Office investigates the shooting, a standard protocol for police shootings.
This is the fourth fatal officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs this year.
Sean Michael Collins, 29, was killed May 18 after barricading himself in an apartment near Garden of the Gods Road and Centennial Boulevard, then allegedly firing at officers, police said.
Jonathan Patzel, 29, was killed April 24 after police say he threatened officers with a weapon and set the Arbor Pointe Apartments at 2475 Hancock Expressway ablaze. Video released by Colorado Springs police showed Patzel running toward officers, screaming and wielding a weapon.
Bill Gerald Akes, 48, was killed Jan. 12 after pulling a hatchet on officers investigating a report of a suspicious man in a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment near Motor City, police said.