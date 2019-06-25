The driver who was killed Sunday when his charter bus crashed along Interstate 25 near Pueblo has been identified as Anthony L. Padilla, 36, the Colorado State Patrol said.
The State Patrol is continuing to investigate what caused the bus — which was carrying a New Mexico church youth group home from a Denver retreat — to veer off the highway and crash, killing the driver and one passenger and injuring 13 others.
But a medical issue with the driver might have contributed to the crash, said State Patrol Sgt. Blake White.
The Albuquerque-based Archdiocese of Santa Fe said the passenger who died was seminarian Jason Paul Marshall, 53, who chaperoned the youth group.
Marshall had been assigned to the University of New Mexico’s Aquinas Newman Center for the summer, Celine Radigan, a spokeswoman for the archdiocese, told the Albuquerque Journal.
Padilla had worked for Follow the Sun Inc. charter bus company for the past year and had more than six years of experience driving buses, the newspaper reported.
Four people remained hospitalized Monday evening with severe injuries, one of them in critical condition at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, White said. Nine passengers were treated for minor injuries and released, he said.
Six victims had been taken to St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center and six others to Parkview Medical Center, both in Pueblo.
A total of nine juveniles and nine adults were on the bus, the State Patrol said.
The group was from the Roman Catholic parish based at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque. Church officials in New Mexico and Colorado confirmed that the group had attended the Denver retreat for 2,500 young people from 12 states and was returning home when the crash happened.
The Archdiocese of Santa Fe has scheduled a special Mass on Wednesday led by Archbishop John Wester. The archdiocese and other religious groups have put out pleas for prayers.
"Please pray, pray, pray," the archdiocese's group of seminarians posted on social media late Sunday.
The bus struck a bridge embankment, destroying its front end, and veered off the highway. The bus company is cooperating with the investigation, the State Patrol said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.