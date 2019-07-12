A 27-year-old man was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex near Palmer Park early Thursday, Colorado Springs police said Friday.
Authorities identified the man as Alex Franklin of Colorado Springs, said James Sokolik, a Colorado Springs police spokesman. Officers found Franklin suffering at least one gunshot wound in a parking lot at the Ridgeview Place Apartments in the 3300 block of Knoll Lane around 6:05 a.m. Thursday. Franklin later died at the hospital.
Police have not identified as suspect at this time.
It’s the second homicide investigation at the complex in less than a year. On Nov. 23, Jamie Crawford, 28, allegedly fatally shot her wife during a fight. Crawford pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and is set to go to trial in December, court records show.
The shooting marks the 13th homicide in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 15 homicides in the city out of a total of 38 in 2018.