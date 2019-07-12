Authorities have identified a 27-year-old man who was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex near Palmer Park early Thursday.
Alan Franklin of Colorado Springs was found with at least gunshot wound outside the Ridgeview Place Apartments in the 3300 block of Knoll Lane around 6:05 a.m. Thursday. Franklin later died at a local hospital.
No arrests have been announced and no suspect information has been released.
It’s the second homicide at the complex in less than a year. On Nov. 23, Jamie Crawford, 28, allegedly fatally shot her wife during a fight. Crawford pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and is set to go to trial in December, court records show.
The shooting is the 13th homicide in Colorado Springs this year. Last year, when there were a total of 38 homicides, there were 15 at this time.