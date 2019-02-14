A driver killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday on Interstate 25 has been identified as 33-year-old Lucas Huffman of Colorado Springs.
Huffman was driving a 2012 Honda CRV south on the interstate about five miles south of Colorado Springs shortly after 5 p.m. when his vehicle was rear-ended by a 2014 Volkswagen Passat driven by Bethany Meisner, 26, of Pueblo, the Colorado State Patrol said in a news release.
Huffman's vehicle then crossed the median and collided with a northbound 2018 Ford Fusion driven by Yesenia Rodriguez, 41, of Fountain, the patrol said. Huffman was ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene.
The patrol said Rodriguez was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital. Meisner and her passenger were not injured.
All three drivers were wearing seat belts, troopers said.
The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, the patrol said. Witnesses to the crash or others with pertinent information are asked to contact CSP at (719) 544-2424.