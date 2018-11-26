DENVER • The bystander killed in a downtown shootout among warring Crips gang factions was Terrance Wardlow, 59, the Denver Coroner's Office reported Monday.
Four people were injured, too, in the Nov. 19 shooting in the Lower Downtown neighbhood near Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies.
Joshua Hayward, 24, was arrested and jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder in Wardlow's death.
Dashae Eugene Armstrong, 23, one of the injured people, was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of possession of ammunition. His detention hearing was set for Tuesday.