Authorities identified the victim of Wednesday’s fatal three-car crash in eastern El Paso County as 20-year-old Joshua Landry.
Landry, of Colorado Springs, was passing another car eastbound on U.S. 24 near Log Road, when his 2019 Hyundai sedan collided with a 2002 Oldsmobile SUV, according to a news release from the Colorado State Patrol.
A Kia Rio, which was traveling westbound behind the Oldsmobile, collided with the Oldsmobile and pushed it off the road, officials said.
Landry, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, died on the scene, the release stated. The driver of the Oldsmobile, 20-year-old Jace Butterbaugh from Iowa, was taken to a hospital along with his two passengers. All three were in serious condition, according to the State Patrol.
The driver of the Kia was identified as 24-year Madison Craig from Missouri, the release stated. Craig and her two passengers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Authorities do not believe alcohol or speed played a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.