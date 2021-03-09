Authorities on Tuesday identified an El Paso County man who shot a 33-year-old woman before turning the gun on himself last week.
Sarah Larocca, 33, died March 2 after 58-year-old Brian Losee shot her in a home in the 5700 block of North Curtis Road, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Losee died by suicide.
Another adult, who was brought to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, has since returned home, the Sheriff's Office said.
Both Larocca and Losee were dead when deputies arrived about 10:15 p.m. to the house, north of Garrett Road, authorities said.
The Sheriff’s Office said the shooting was related to domestic violence but declined to state the relationship between the three people involved.
The shooting comes about one month after the Sheriff's Office responded to a triple murder-suicide in an apartment complex near Fort Carson. A 19-year-old woman and her 17-year-old brother were fatally shot by the woman's ex-boyfriend, before he shot and killed himself inside a Stratmoor apartment south of Colorado Springs, the siblings' family told The Gazette.
A 20-year-old man, who was also shot, died in the hospital a day later, according to authorities.
Anyone with information about the shooting may call the Sheriff’s Office’s tip line at (719) 520-6666.