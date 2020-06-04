Authorities identified a woman who was shot and killed in a Colorado Springs parking lot last Friday.
Samantha Morgan, 36, died in a hospital after she was shot in a parking lot near 4600 Hinsdale Way, police said in a news release Thursday.
The shooting happened about 1 a.m., authorities said.
No arrests have been announced and no suspect descriptions have been released.
Morgan’s death marks the city’s 20th homicide this year. There were seven homicides at this time last year.
Anyone with information can call police at 719-444-7000 or to remain anonymous, 719-634-7867.