The El Paso County Coroner’s office identified on Thursday a scooter rider and a motorcyclist who died in two separate crashes last month.
Kyrie Leary, 33, died April 27 after the 2015 Harley Davidson she was on slid off the right shoulder of U.S. 24 near Calhan and down a steep embankment, authorities said. Leary, along with a 36-year-old man were both thrown from the bike as it flipped.
Both riders, neither of which were wearing a helmet, were taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital, where Leary died, authorities reported. The man suffered serious injuries from the crash.
James Cauley, 19, died April 19 after he ran into a Jeep Cherokee stopped at a red light while on his scooter near North Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road, according to police and coroner’s reports.
Emergency responders with the fire department attempted life-saving measures on Cauley, but he died on scene, police said. The driver of the Jeep was not injured and is not suspected of driving under the influence.
It's unclear if Cauley was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash. His death marks the 12th fatal crash in Colorado Springs this year, compared to six at the same time last year.