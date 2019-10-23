The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the motorcyclist who died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 last week as Willie Stephenson.

Stephenson, 38, of Colorado Springs died of blunt force injuries on Oct. 16 after his motorcycle struck a guard rail, said coroner Dr. Leon Kelly.

Colorado State Patrol troopers responded to the crash about 9 a.m. on southbound I-25, just south of South Circle Drive. A Flight for Life helicopter brought the motorcyclist to the hospital, where he later died, said patrol spokesman Ivan Alvarado.

Witnesses saw Stephenson driving 80 mph before he struck the guard rail, Kelly said, reading a police report. He continued down the highway and then crashed into a tree, Kelly said.

Stephenson was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to police reports. Toxicology reports are pending.