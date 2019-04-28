Pueblo County authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot by police as 31-year-old Daniel Gurule of Pueblo.
The Pueblo Chieftain reports Gurule was killed early Saturday after an overnight standoff at a Pueblo home.
Police say Gurule had a handgun and refused to leave the house after hours of negotiation. Authorities say officers detonated a device similar to a stun grenade, and Gurule ran from the house, pointing the handgun at officers. Police say eight officers opened fire.
