Authorities identified a man fatally shot earlier this month in northeast Colorado Springs as 34-year-old John Jean.
Colorado Springs police said Jean was found dead about 1:30 a.m. April 3 in the 4700 block of Barnes Road. When officers arrived, they saw several people leave the area.
Officers performed CPR but were unsuccessful, police said.
As of Tuesday, no arrests had been announced. If deemed a homicide by the county coroner's office, Jean's death would be the city's sixth homicide this year. At this time last year, there were 17 homicides.