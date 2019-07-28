Authorities have found what is believed to be the remains of a missing 2-year-old from Oregon.
On Friday, the FBI asked for the public's assistance in locating the toddler, Aiden Salcido, who they believed could be in the Rocky Mountain region, after his parents were involved in an apparent murder-suicide in Montana.
His parents, Daniel Salcido and Hannah Janiak, were reported missing last month. Both had been convicted in a burglary case, and Janiak was set to serve time in a Jackson County jail, but she didn't show up for her sentencing on June 11.
Family members said the unmarried couple and their son were homeless and would often camp along a greenway in Medford, Oregon.
On Wednesday, police officers in Montana contacted the couple during a traffic stop. The vehicle fled and police pursued and spiked the tires. When officers reached the car, both Salcido and Janiak were dead from gunshot wounds. Their son was not with them.
Authorities said the remains were found in a remote area of Montana, in an area where witnesses said they saw the parents camping days earlier.
The cause and manner of the boy's death will not be provided until an autopsy is completed, FBI officials said.