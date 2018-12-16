Authorities have finished searching the Teller County home and ranch of a missing Woodland Park woman's fiance, but did not reveal if any clues to her disappearance were found.
No arrests were announced in the news release Sunday sent by the Woodland Park Police Department announcing the end of the search which began Friday morning.
About 75 law enforcement officials, using backhoes and dogs, scoured the 35-acre ranch near Florissant owned by Patrick Frazee. Frazee's fiancee, Kelsey Berreth, 29, has been missing since Thanksgiving. She was last seen in public on Nov. 22 shopping in the Woodland Park Safeway with hers and Frazee's 1-year-old daughter.
Frazee has told police that he last saw Berreth later than day when she dropped off their daughter. Berreth, a flight instructor with a Pueblo aviation company, and Frazee do not live together.
Neither Frazee nor anyone else has been named as a suspect.
At a news conference last week to plead for the public's help in finding Berreth, Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young called her disappearance "suspicious."
Frazee's attorney, Jeremy Loew, has issued statements saying Frazee is cooperating with investigators, has turned over his cellphone and given DNA samples. He has declined to meet face to face with investigators, De Young has said.
Police are offering $25,000 for information that leads to the location or safe return of Berreth. Anyone with tips can call the Woodland Park Police Department at 687-9262 or email kelsey@city-woodlandpark.org.
Wells Fargo banks have set up a donation fund to benefit her family and defray travel costs.
